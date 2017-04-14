Where's streaming TV going?

Enlarge Image Getty Images

What will TV look like in the future?

Will it be streaming? Will it have sports? Will it be a-la-cart, one big package, or some workaround that heads to the courts?

Bad rhymes aside, the only thing that's clear about the future of TV is that we don't have any idea where it's going.

Hulu, for example, is readying a subscription service that would offer streaming TV channels, not unlike what Google's YouTube, Sony, Dish, DirecTV and others do now.

TechCrunch, citing anonymous sources, says it'll cost $39.99 a month, just a hair under the $40 Hulu said it would cost. By comparison, Sony's PlayStation Vue and Dish's Sling TV both start at $20 per month, while DirecTV and YouTube TV are $35 per month.

Hulu spokespeople didn't respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, rumors swirl that Viacom, AMC and Discover are reportedly looking into building a streaming TV service that doesn't include sports. (So, I'll call it "Ian TV.") Apparently a sports-free TV would cost less than $20 a month, according to the report from Bloomberg.

But the idea is apparently fraught with peril. When Verizon tried to do this a couple years ago, it was sued by Disney for contract violations. So, alas, Ian TV may not make it to the airwaves anytime soon.

Viacom, AMC and Discover did not immediately respond to requests for comment.