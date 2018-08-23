Where to buy a gaming PC with the new Nvidia RTX 2080 first

The next generation flagship of PC gaming graphics is here, and it's called the Nvidia RTX 2080. Unveiled at the annual Gamescom video game industry trade show in Germany on Aug. 20, the RTX 2080 (and 2080 Ti) are coming Sept. 20, with a less-expensive version, the RTX 2070, coming in October. And by less expensive, we mean around $500, rather than the $800 to $1,000 it'll cost to get a standalone RTX 2080 card.

The new cards, the biggest update to Nvidia's lineup since the GTX 10-series GPUs launched in 2016, are attracting attention because of their ability to better render advanced ray-tracing (for more realistic light and shadows) in real time.

But what if you're not in the mood to buy a new graphics card and build or upgrade your gaming PC by hand? Several of the biggest PC brands have already announced plans to offer the RTX line in prebuilt or build-to-order desktops. Here's what we know so far:

Asus

The company is both making gaming desktops with RTX 2080 GPUs inside as well as standalone cards (many component companies make branded versions of Nvidia graphics cards). The company is calling its GPU versions the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080, and says it will include expanded surface area for better cooling.

As for prebuild PCs with the RTX 2080, Asus would just say that those will be offered, but revealed no specifics on product lines or prices.

HP

HP

The PC giant has a wide-ranging gaming line, called Omen, that includes laptops, desktops, accessories and even a backpack computer for VR headsets. The latest introduction, the Omen Obelisk, is also the first and only HP desktop (so far) to offer the RTX 2080.

Acer

One of the first companies to announce RTX 2080 support for specific desktop models, Acer says the new GPUs are coming to the Predator Orion 9000, 5000, and 3000 gaming desktops, with the highest-end Orion 9000 getting options for both the RTX 2080 Ti and Intel's 18-core processors.

Dell/Alienware



Two of Alienware's premium gaming desktops are getting the RTX treatment. The Alienware Aurora and Area 51 will both offer options for the RTX 2070, 2080 and 2080 Ti. The Aurora is a midsize tower desktop, while the Area 51 is Alienware's flagship pyramid-shaped system. Both will be available to preorder in early September, according to Dell.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Origin PC



The boutique gaming PC maker is putting the new Nvidia GPUs in both gaming and workstation desktops. Looking through the Origin PC website, the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti are already an option on the small-form-factor Chronos as well as the larger Neuron, Millennium and Genesis desktops, with the RTX 2070 promised as "coming soon."

Falcon Northwest

Another premium boutique gaming PC brand, Falcon Northwest is putting the RTX series of GPUs in most of its desktops, including the compact FragBox and Tiki models.

For all the above desktop options, preorder options are available now, and systems with the Nvidia RTX 2080 cards should start shipping on September 20, with the RTX 2070 cards following shortly there after.

Read all of CNET's Gamescom coverage here.

Fastest gaming laptops, ranked: All the most-powerful gaming laptops tested in the CNET Labs.

Computers for the creative class: The very best new laptops, tablets and desktops for creatives.