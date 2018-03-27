CNET también está disponible en español.

Humans need to stop driving, seriously

Commentary: There was a terrible example of human driving today and I cannot wait for my self-driving robot overlord-cars.

Today a *human being* drove down a set of clearly marked stairs in San Francisco. 😑 

Some people told me this story is so dumb we shouldn't bother telling you about it, but as I see it THAT'S THE PROBLEM. Humans should no longer be allowed to drive themselves. 

Please may I have a robot car now? 

I do *not* care that that part of the Safeway parking lot looks like a road on Google Maps. Be smarter people.

google-maps-safeway

 Google

Sure, robot cars have their own issues, I acknowledge this. But humans have flaws too, mmk.

I'll just keep this running until I have a self-driving (or is it autonomous?) car. Stay tuned!

