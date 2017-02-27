When will I get the NBN? Check your address (and technology) now

NBN

We've got good news and bad news.

The good news is that you can now finally get an accurate estimate of when the national broadband network will be coming to your area, along with the exact technology you can expect to be connected to.

The bad news? You may still have to wait a couple of years to actually get hooked up.

NBN has updated the address checker feature on its website, letting Australians search through a database of 12 million specific locations for specific details on the network rollout.

All this means you'll no longer just get a message saying whether work is planned or has commenced in your area -- you'll get a more detailed update of where the rollout is up to at your exact address, or a specific window of when you can expect your address to be ready for service.

The update comes as NBN commits to ramping up construction work across metro areas in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, with the network becoming available to around 60,000 new premises across the country every week.

NBN has traditionally worn its wholesaler hat when it comes to talking about the specifics of when Australians will have fast broadband in their home. After all, NBN might build the network, but it's up to individual ISPs to then sell that service to customers and get houses connected.

But today's change has seen NBN shift its messaging from wholesale focused metrics to deliver more accurate information for Australians connecting to the network.

"We have moved away from telling people when we'll be building in their neighbourhood to when they can contact their retailer to buy a service," said NBN's chief customer officer John Simon.

"The change means we can better meet the interests of our retail customers as well as the Australian homes and businesses which will benefit from fast broadband services powered by the NBN network.

"The update also means for the tech enthusiasts, who are interested in what kind of technology their retailer will connect them to via the nbn network, that this information is available to them."

But all of this comes with a caveat. NBN says that circumstances can change when it gets boots on the ground to begin construction in a given area, meaning access technologies may change or the rollout may be delayed.

Check your address on the NBN website here.

