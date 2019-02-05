WhatsApp update lets you lock it with Face ID or Touch ID

Getty Images

WhatsApp for iOS added over the weekend the ability to lock and hide your chats instantly with your face or fingerprint.

The Facebook-owned messaging app now lets you add a layer of biometric security using Apple's Face ID (if you have any iPhone X model) or Touch ID, which was introduced with 2013.

You can activate them by going into Settings, Account, Privacy and toggling the options found in Screen Lock.

They can be used to lock the app itself, not individual conversations. Your WhatsApp notifications are still visible, and you can do quick replies within iOS without authentication.

WhatsApp didn't immediately respond to a request for information about any new security for the Android version of the app.

Last month, Facebook said it plans to merge its various messaging services -- Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram messaging -- so users of one platform can seamlessly contact those on the others, while keeping the apps separate.