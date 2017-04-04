WhatsApp working on digital payment service, report says

Enlarge Image Jaap Arriens, NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook has been packing in new features recently, and it looks like WhatsApp is following suit.

The Facebook-owned app is working on launching a person-to-person payment service soon in India, reports The Ken, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

As the publication points out, WhatsApp's career page hosts an advertisement that says the company is hiring a digital transaction lead for India with a "technical and/or financial background."

If true, this would be the first such offering by the app around the world. India is WhatsApp's largest market, with more than 200 million users. The country's digital economy is particularly fertile right now, since Prime Minister Narendra Modi killed off much of its physical currency late last year.

It's not clear if this feature would come overseas, but it's common for Facebook to trial new services in some countries before bringing them to the rest of the world. The recent Snapchat-esque Stories feature, for instance, was brought to countries like Chile and Ireland before launching worldwide.

WhatsApp was contacted but did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comments.

WhatsApp is not the first messaging app to venture into the digital payment market. In 2014, Chinese messaging app WeChat launched its payment service, WeChat Pay, in China and has since registered more than 800 million users.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.