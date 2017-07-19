WhatsApp's messaging partially blocked in China

WhatsApp

According to the New York Times, Facebook-owned WhatsApp messaging app has been blocked by China's internet filters -- mostly videos and photos, but some text messages as well.

This isn't the first -- and probably won't be the last -- blockage WhatsApp has faced, especially not in China which is expanding its filtering, including crackdowns on VPN services. In part, it's probably because an increasing number of people are turning to it for news.

We've reached out to WhatsApp for comment and didn't immediately hear back.