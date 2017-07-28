WhatsApp now has 1 billion daily users

Whatsapp

There are 7.5 billion people on this planet. And WhatsApp says that 13.3 percent of them are using Whatsapp every day.

The news was posted by WhatsApp yesterday. According to the messaging app, which is owned by Facebook, other notable stats include:

1.3 billion monthly active users



55 billion messages sent daily

4.5 billion photos shared daily

1 billion videos shared daily

60 languages supported

Last year, WhatsApp had one billion users a month. It's catching up with Facebook, which has 2 billion active users a month as of June 27.