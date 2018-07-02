WhatsApp group chat adds option allowing only admins to send messages

Dmitry Feoktistov\TASS via Getty Images

WhatsApp will soon let you set up group chats where only the admin can send messages.

Once iOS and Android users update to the latest version, they'll be able to set up groups where only one member has the power to talk to members -- giving them a captive audience.

"One way people use groups is to receive important announcements and information, including parents and teachers at schools, community centers, and non-profit organizations," the company wrote.

"We've introduced this new setting so admins can have better tools for these use cases."

With the latest update installed, users can enable this setting by opening "Group Info," tapping Group Settings, then Send Messages and selecting "Only Admins."

In June, the Reuters Institute's report on digital media revealed that WhatsApp has become an important vehicle for news in authoritarian countries.