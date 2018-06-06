WhatsApp founders may have left $1.3 billion behind in their Facebook breakup

Taylor Martin/CNET

WhatsApp founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton reportedly left $1.3 billion behind by leaving Facebook.

According to The Wall Street Journal, both men departed after a number of long-standing disputes ranging from as high-end as how to monetize the messaging app down to more cultural issues involving noise and office space.

Acton departed Facebook first in November 2017, and in doing so WSJ reports he forfeited $900 million in potential stock rewards, citing people the outlet claims were familiar with what happened.

Koum's departure, announced in April amid Facebook's Cambridge Analytica data scandal and will come into effect in August, means he will leave behind 2 million unvested Facebook shares worth $400 million.

Had Koum and Acton stayed at the company until November, they would have received all of those shares upon the completion of their contract.

The longer WSJ report tells a longer story of the WhatsApp founders' breakup with Facebook, including the founders working to minimize advertising within the app to the company's reported reaction to Acton tweeting "It is time. #delete Facebook" when the Cambridge Analytica scandal began.

Facebook did not immediately return CNET's request for comment.