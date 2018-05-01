WhatsApp founder to depart after spat with Facebook over security

Getty Images

WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum plan to leave his company, he said Monday in a Facebook post.

The executive, who reportedly also will be leaving his position on Facebook's board, said "it is time for me to move on." He said he's taking time off to pursue hobbies like collecting rare, air-cooled Porsches and playing ultimate frisbee.

"I'm leaving at a time when people are using WhatsApp in more ways than I could have imagined," Koum wrote. "The team is stronger than ever and it'll continue to do amazing things. ... I'll still be cheering WhatsApp on -- just from the outside."

But the Washington Post, which reported he's leaving Facebook's board, said Koum has clashed with Facebook "over the popular messaging service's strategy and Facebook's attempts to use its personal data and weaken its encryption."

It's been almost a decade since Brian and I started WhatsApp, and it's been an amazing journey with some of the best... Posted by Jan Koum on Monday, April 30, 2018

Koum's boss, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in a comment on Koum's post, wished him well and said he'll miss working closely with Koum. Likely hoping to alleviate worries about WhatsApp's security, Zuckerberg also vowed to maintain the security and privacy standards of the messaging service.

"I'm grateful for everything you've done to help connect the world, and for everything you've taught me, including about encryption and its ability to take power from centralized systems and put it back in people's hands," Zuckerberg wrote. "Those values will always be at the heart of WhatsApp."

A representative from Facebook didn't specify when Koum will depart but said it's not immediate.

The move comes four years after Facebook bought the messaging service for $16 billion in cash plus an additional $3 billion in stock options that vested over the next several years. Koum joined Facebook's board as part of the merger.

In just five years, Koum and WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton created one of the world's largest messaging apps. As part of the Facebook acquisition, WhatsApp was to remain autonomous and independent from the social network.

Acton in September departed WhatsApp to start his own foundation.

This story is developing.

Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.

Tech Enabled

: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.