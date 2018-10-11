WhatsApp fixes video call bug that could have let hackers in, says report

WhatsApp has reportedly fixed a bug that could've given hackers control of a user's app through video calls.
The maker of the chat app released a fix for the iOS version on Oct. 3 and updated the Android version on Sept. 28. Hackers could've seized a user's WhatsApp when he or she answered an incoming video call, according to CNET sister site ZDNet.
A security researcher at Google's Project Zero reportedly discovered the flaw in August. The "memory corruption bug" affected WhatsApp's use of Real-Time Transport Protocol for video calls, ZDNet said. RTP is the technology used to transmit audio and video over IP networks. Web users weren't affected.
WhatsApp didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
