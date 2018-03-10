What's the first video game you ever played?

This week Giant Bomb's Abby Russell joins Jeff on Quick Question, answering all those spicy inquiries you've been sitting on for years. Find out the first game Abby ever played, what TV show they think would be a great video game, and who does a better impression of Meatwad from "Aqua Teen Hunger Force."
Here, follow Jeff and Abby and make sure you join in on all the fun next week.
