What's Facebook's next plan to take over the world? (The 3:59, Ep. 211)

We're all ears, Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook's CEO will take the stage during Tuesday's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. (Sorry, F8 has nothing to do with "Fate of the Furious.") Zuckerberg will likely talk about artificial intelligence, chatbots and other gee-whiz topics. But the real question is whether he'll address issues that have dogged the company, including grisly killings broadcast live on the social network, the proliferation of fake news on Facebook and the site's influence over the 2016 US presidential election.

Zuckerberg has already detailed some of his thoughts in a 6,000-word manifesto released in February, but this will be a high-profile appearance and an opportunity to clear the air in person.

Are you jazzed for the latest season of "Silicon Valley"? We talk about some of the hints left by cast members during its season premiere event, including the addition of more female cast. The fourth season begins Sunday.

Lastly, we talk about the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer, even though it came out Friday. Because Star Wars.

Whats Facebook's next plan to take over the world? (The 3:59, Ep. 211) Your browser does not support the audio element.

