What's Alexa up to at CES? Here's a running list

Last year, Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa was everywhere at CES, proving to be one of the show's most popular bandwagons. Now, after a highly successful year that saw Amazon sell millions of Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers, more people are chatting up Alexa than ever before -- and the rest of the tech world wants in.

That means that it'll likely be another busy CES for the cloud-connected, voice-activated assistant, maybe even more so than last year. The headlines are already starting to pile up, so here's a running tally of all of her new partners and tricks.

Photo by GE

The eye-catching C by GE Lamp with Alexa is basically an Amazon Echo with a halo-like light fixture growing out of its head. We first heard about it at the end of last year, and we'll get our first look at it here in Las Vegas.

The Samsung Powerbot VR7000 is the Korean conglomerate's latest rival for the Roomba, and starting this year, you'll be able to begin a cleaning cycle by asking Alexa.

The WeMo Mini, Belkin's newest smart plug, will follow suit with its predecessors and sync up with Alexa, letting you tell her to turn whatever's plugged into it on or off.

Photo by Belkin

Perhaps more interestingly, the long-awaited WeMo Dimmer Switch is heading to retail shelves this year. Instead of just turning things on and off, it'll let Alexa dim your lights up and down, too.

The Omaker Wow Speaker takes advantage of the fact that Amazon will happily allow third party products to code Alexa directly into their devices. It's one of the latest examples of an Alexa-enabled speaker not made by Amazon.

Same goes for the Lenovo Smart Assistant Speaker , which comes in multiple colors and packs Alexa's full intelligence. Starting price: $129 -- or about $50 less than the Echo.

Whirlpool announced that its suite of connected appliances will sync up with Alexa this year -- that'll let you say things like, "Alexa, start the washer," or "Alexa, did I leave the oven on?"

We'll update this post every morning this week, so check back regularly to see what's new. You'll also want to keep an eye on our smart home scoreboard, where we're keeping track of the quantity -- and quality -- of all of the big announcements for each major voice control platform.