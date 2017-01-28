What will Apple look like in 2017? (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 69)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3
SoundCloud | Google Play | TuneIn
iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video
YouTube | Livestream | Stitcher
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 69
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
CALL US: 1-800-616-2638
Find MY Airpods in the new iOS 10.3 beta
Mac OS 10.12.4 gets Night Shift Mode
7 YEARS AGO - STEVE JOBS introduced the iPad
How Apple Scaled Back Its Titanic Plan to Take on Detroit
Apple AR Smart Glasses Tipped For 2017 Reveal
Apple Just Had The Most Profitable Quarter In History
Apple strategy in 'smart home' race threatened by Amazon
Apple and Amazon Adopt Opposing Strategies as Smart Home War Heats Up
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter
Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.