Sarah Tew/CNET

These days, it may feel like smartphones have reached their technological pinnacle, but there's still a huge number of new features and concepts expected to get crammed into your next or next, next phone.

We sit down with reviewer Scott Stein to consider what's to come in smartphone tech and why Apple's iconic iPhone may become an even bigger part of our lives a few years from now.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by CNET Executive Editor Roger Cheng (currently on parental leave), Senior Writer Ben Fox Rubin and Producer Bryan VanGelder.

What we expect from tomorrow's smartphone tech (The 3:59, Ep. 34) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe:

iTunes | Google Play Music | FeedBurner | SoundCloud | TuneIn Radio