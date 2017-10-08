What to play this weekend: Forza, Stardew Valley and Layton

Turn 10/Microsoft

It's days like today that I'm glad I waited in line for an SNES Classic Edition. Some weeks, there just aren't any new games worth buying. Well, at least not for my living room. Dragon's Dogma may have been a solid fantasy adventure epic for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but its re-release Dark Arisen is not something I need in my life -- and I'm too poor of a driver for Forza Motorsport 7. That's okay. I have Nintendo's 16-bit library to tide me over. Hello, Final Fantasy 3.

Gaming on the go? Now we're talking. Not only are indie hits Stardew Valley and Axiom Verge debuting on the Nintendo Switch, but it's a surprisingly great week for mobile platforms, too.

Ever wanted to try a Professor Layton detective puzzle game, but not enough to buy a 3DS? The series latest is now on Android and iOS (and for half the cost of the 3DS game, too).

That rad-looking Stranger Things RPG is on phones now, too -- in case you just can't wait for season 2.

Enough of my babbling though, here's the list.

New releases (October 7-8, 2017):