What to play this weekend: Forza, Stardew Valley and Layton

It's days like today that I'm glad I waited in line for an SNES Classic Edition. Some weeks, there just aren't any new games worth buying. Well, at least not for my living room. Dragon's Dogma may have been a solid fantasy adventure epic for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but its re-release Dark Arisen is not something I need in my life -- and I'm too poor of a driver for Forza Motorsport 7. That's okay. I have Nintendo's 16-bit library to tide me over. Hello, Final Fantasy 3.
Gaming on the go? Now we're talking. Not only are indie hits Stardew Valley and Axiom Verge debuting on the Nintendo Switch, but it's a surprisingly great week for mobile platforms, too.
Ever wanted to try a Professor Layton detective puzzle game, but not enough to buy a 3DS? The series latest is now on Android and iOS (and for half the cost of the 3DS game, too).
That rad-looking Stranger Things RPG is on phones now, too -- in case you just can't wait for season 2.
Enough of my babbling though, here's the list.
New releases (October 7-8, 2017):
- Forza Motorsport 7 (Xbox One, Windows) -- Absurdly realistic racing, stunning graphics and hundreds of cars. What more could you want?
- Stardew Valley (Nintendo Switch) -- This indie farming simulation is loved for taking the idea of games like Harvest Moon to a more personal, emotional place... and now, you can play it anywhere.
- Stranger Things: The Game (Android, iOS): Who knew a marketing tie-in for the hit Netflix show would be any good? Punch through baddies and ride those bikes in this SNES-style adventure.
- Axiom Verge (Nintendo Switch) -- Before Nintendo brought back Metroid with Samus Returns, Thomas Happ Games was using it as the inspiration for Axiom Verge. It's not Metroid, but it's good enough to earn a perfect score from our friends at Giant Bomb. And now you can have it on Switch.
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy (Nintendo 3DS, Android, iOS) -- Nintendo's renowned puzzle and mystery game is back with a new story, a new hero and a new platform -- your phone.
- A Hat in Time (Windows) -- Remember Nintendo 64 classics like Banjo-Kazooie, Ocarina of Time and Super Mario 64? That's what A Hat in Time wants to be. This Kickstarter darling has been in the works for two and a half years, and it's finally out. On PC, at least.
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows) -- An enormous fantasy world remade for modern consoles.
- Batman: The Enemy Within Episode 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Android, iOS) -- In part 2 of Telltale's latest episodic adventure game, Batman is given an ultimatum: cooperate with Special Agent Waller or have his secret identity exposed.
