On this podcast, we talk about:
- What we expect Apple to talk about for its first earnings call after the iPhone X release.
- How the iPhone X's camera stacks up against the Galaxy Note 8's camera in a one-on-one shootout.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
What to expect from Apple's first iPhone X earnings (The 3:59, Ep. 348)
