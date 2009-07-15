What should Road Trip 2009 do in Jackson Hole, Wyoming?

Jackson Hole Central Reservations

COLUMBIA FALLS, Montana--For the past three-plus weeks, I've been driving around states like Colorado, Utah, Idaho, and now the Big Sky state, writing stories and producing photo galleries and videos as part of my Road Trip 2009 package. Almost everything I've done was pre-scheduled and coordinated long before the trip started.

But for some reason, a few things on the agenda seem to have fallen through in the last few days, and I find myself, among other things, looking for a perfect Road Trip story to do in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

And this is where you come in. When I've asked for this kind of help in the past, as I did recently for my visit to Boise, Idaho, you've come through with terrific suggestions. So I'm turning to you again: can you help me find something to do in Jackson that fits into Road Trip's mission of giving exposure to the best this country has to offer in a wide range of fields including technology, military, science, space, architecture, aviation, nature, and so on?

In this case, however, there's a twist: my visit has to be on a Saturday. That complicates things, I know, because most businesses are closed, and few people want to host a reporter on the weekend. But schedules being what they are, that's my situation. Still, I know you will have terrific ideas, and I want to hear them. If you're the first person to make a suggestion that I actually end up incorporating into Road Trip, I have a nice prize for you: Either a Flip Mino video camera or DVD sets of Dexter, seasons one through three.

Please let me know your ideas as soon as possible, and send them, via e-mail, to daniel--dot--terdiman--at--cnet--dot--com. I look forward to hearing from you.

