Video Games

What Remains of Edith Finch wins Bafta's Best Game award

The surprise winner beat off big name competitors including Super Mario Odyssey, Horizon Zero Dawn and Fortnite.

what-remains-of-edith-finch

What Remains of Edit Finch.

 Gamespot

What Remains of Edith Finch was awarded Best Game at the Bafta Games Awards last night.

The win was a surprise to many, including the developers, Giant Sparrow.

"I wrote a speech for all the other awards, but this one I figured there would be something in Japanese," said Giant Sparrow's creative director Ian Dallas in an interview with BBC News

What Remains of Edith Finch is a mystery adventure game told from the point of view of a young woman named Edith Finch, who explores her vast Washington home in search of stories and clues surrounding the unusual deaths in her family. 

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice had been expected to win the top prize, walking away instead with awards in five other categories, including Game Beyond Entertainment, Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, British Game and Performer. 

The full list of award winners is available below. 

Category

Winner

Best Game

What Remains of Edith Finch

Original Property

Horizon Zero Dawn

Music

Cuphead

Game Design

Super Mario Odyssey

Evolving Game

Overwatch

Narrative

Night In The Woods

Game Beyond Entertainment

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Debut Game

Gorogoa

Family

Super Mario Odyssey

Mobile Game

Golf Clash

Artistic Achievement

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Multiplayer

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Audio Achievement

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Game Innovation

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

British Game

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Performer

Melina Juergens as Senua in Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

