The next stage of computing doesn't happen on a laptop or a phone. It happens in the space around you, hanging in the air, awaiting a command from a flick of your hand.

That company presentation? An animation beamed to the table in front of you. The next hit video game? Blaster fire shot from aliens hiding behind the sofa.

It goes by a few names: augmented reality or mixed reality (and not to be confused with virtual reality). It's a world where anything can appear in the palm of your hand… well, that is, if you don't mind strapping on some expensive headgear to make it happen.

Magic Leap is the latest tech company to launch an augmented reality device to make this world possible with its $2,295 headset. There's also the $3,000 Microsoft HoloLens. And, as you would expect, Apple is working on something, too.

The hype is ramping up -- but marketing footage isn't always realistic. Check out my latest video (embedded above) where I take a step back to help set a few things straight about the current state of augmented reality, and when the tech will become our everyday reality.

