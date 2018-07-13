Westworld snags multiple Emmy nominations

John P. Johnson/HBO

HBO's Westworld racked up multiple Emmy nominations, Thursday.

Both Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright earned nods for lead actor in a drama series. Evan Rachel Wood also got a nomination for lead actress in a drama series. The show is also in the running for outstanding drama series, where it will face off against Game of Thrones (also from HBO), Netflix's Stranger Things, and Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

The Handmaid's Tale, based on Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel, took home the award last year, marking Hulu's first major Emmy win. Elisabeth Moss, who plays Offred in the show was also nominated for lead actress in a drama series.

Aside from Westworld, Netflix's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a period piece about a housewife-turned-standup-comic in 1958 New York City, received a nomination for Rachel Brosnahan for lead actress in a comedy comedy series, as well as a nomination for outstanding comedy series.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 17 on NBC.

