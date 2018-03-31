Ready to go back to "Westworld"? Just like "Jurassic Park", it offers a terrifying example of how futuristic theme parks can go terribly wrong, despite their owner's elaborate dreams. The HBO show debuted in 2016 with a 10-episode season, and another 10 episodes are due up this April. The show was pretty much a hit from the beginning, with the series debut earning HBO's highest ratings for a premiere since 2014's "True Detective." "Westworld" boasts the most-watched first-season of any HBO original series -- and that's saying a lot for a network that's home to "Game of Thrones."

Like the 1973 Michael Crichton movie on which it was based, the first season of "Westworld" takes place in an Old West-style theme park run by the Delos Corporation, where paying guests mingle with realistic android hosts, and everything from murder to rape is on the menu.

As the first season ended in December 2016, the hosts had risen up and were about to get their revenge. Maybe plan a Disney vacation instead.



Release date, episodes and timing

Season two will begin on HBO on April 22. Remember, HBO isn't Netflix: You can't binge-watch the whole season at once. The 10 episodes will air one per week, at 9 p.m. across time zones (8 p.m. Central) on Sunday nights.

While we didn't discover the title of season one until the end, showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy told Entertainment Weekly that season two is called "The Door." As for now, only the first episode title has been released: "Journey Into Night." (Season one was called "The Maze," and if you watched, you know why.)

To watch the new season, you'll need a subscription to HBO (or a friend with one), but if you don't have cable, you can pay for HBO Now, a streaming subscription version of HBO that doesn't require a regular cable subscription (or even a TV). Not sure you'll like it? You can stream HBO Now free for 30 days.

If you don't have HBO and aren't going to pop for it, you can at least get caught up on season one, which is now out on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra Blu-ray, and available on Hulu with an HBO Premium Add-on.

Meet the cast

Many stars from the first season are returning:

Wood is back as Dolores, the android host who plays the sweet rancher's daughter who learned that her life is an elaborate lie. Newton returns as Maeve, a host who's most recently played a madam, but has memories of another life -- and a child. Wright returns as Bernard/Arnold, who discovered a huge secret about himself in the first season. Anthony Hopkins won't be back as Robert Ford (but expect to see a younger version of Ford in flashback, played by another actor). The Man in Black (Harris) and William (Simpson) will be back too, with some snippets of William in the park's early days.

Marsden will return as Teddy, Dolores' fellow host and love interest, and Santoro returns as host Hector, a wanted man.

William's pal Logan (Ben Barnes) looks to be back, too, but IMDb only lists him as returning for the first episode. Riley, who plays host Angela, has been promoted to series regular, as has Herthum (who plays Dolores' father Peter Abernathy). (Fun fact: Riley is the ex-wife of billionaire Elon Musk, which may explain at least a little bit about why he stopped by the show's SXSW panel in March.)

Delos programmer Elsie Hughes (Woodward) and security head Ashley Stubbs (Hemsworth) will be back, EW reports, but "not doing so hot" (she disappeared and he was captured in season one). Tessa Thompson's Charlotte Hale is back too, but the corporate villain is finding that the park's not so great when you're no longer in control. Also returning: park head writer Lee Sizemore (Quarterman), Dolores' father Peter Abernathy (Louis Herthum), and now-apparently-lobotomized brothel worker Clementine Pennyfeather (Sarafyan), among others.

New this season: The creepy white-faced hosts called "drone hosts," who get pretty violent in the footage that's been shared so far. "The drone hosts relate to the corporation's secret project ,which is hidden in plain sight in this park," showrunner Nolan told EW.

Welcome to the World: Rinko Kikuchi, the first Japanese actress ever to be nominated for an Oscar (in 2006, for the ensemble drama "Babel"; she also stars in "Pacific Rim Uprising"), was spotted in a recent season two trailer in geisha makeup, and reportedly plays a character named Akane. Another new character is James Delos, founder of the Delos Corporation which runs the park, played by Peter Mullan.

Other newcomers, though little is known about their characters, include:

All the hints about the plot

