HBO

It's almost time to go back to "Westworld," and when we do, the HBO show will have some new residents. One of them was revealed in February when the network shared a season 2 photo showing Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) standing in front of an unnerving white blank-faced being, kind of resembling a still-being-crafted park host.

The network didn't explain the creature at the time, but in Entertainment Weekly's new issue highlighting the show, released Wednesday, showrunner Jonathan Nolan revealed it's something called a "drone host."

"The drone hosts relate to the corporation's secret project which is hidden in plain sight in this park," Nolan told the magazine. "The park is one thing for the guests, and it's another thing for its shareholders and management ... As Bernard is making his way through the wreckage of the fallout from the first season, he's discovering things about the park that even he doesn't know and coming upon creatures like the drone host."

Not quite sure what all that means, but it's a delightfully menacing part of this complicated mystery. And they're not to be messed with: the drone hosts also appeared in the show's Super Bowl ad, in one scene throwing Bernard into a spiked wheel.

We already know that Westworld's world is widening, as a special hidden website has revealed there are more parks, including one that seems to be set in ancient Japan.

"Westworld" returns with 10 new episodes on April 22.