Westworld renewed by HBO for season 3

Westworld has been renewed by the cable network for third season. It's entirely expected but fans are glad for the confirmation!

The robot uprising show is currently two episodes into its second season. With a break of more than a year between the end of season one and the beginning of this one, we likely have a long wait ahead of us. (I know Game of Thrones fans can sympathize.)

But this season isn't even close to over, so we'll enjoy it and all the theories, crazy timelines and more that it has to offer us. In the meantime, check out our interview with Young William himself, Jimmi Simpson.

