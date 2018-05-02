CNET también está disponible en español.

Westworld renewed by HBO for season 3

Hooray! The show likely won't be back soon, but it's nice to hear it will definitely be back.

HBO

Westworld has been renewed by the cable network for third season. It's entirely expected but fans are glad for the confirmation! 

The robot uprising show is currently two episodes into its second season. With a break of more than a year between the end of season one and the beginning of this one, we likely have a long wait ahead of us. (I know Game of Thrones fans can sympathize.) 

But this season isn't even close to over, so we'll enjoy it and all the theories, crazy timelines and more that it has to offer us. In the meantime, check out our interview with Young William himself, Jimmi Simpson

And for even more Westworld, pop in to our coverage of season two so far, and our new after show below covering all the theories of each episode.

