Westworld showrunner Jonathan Nolan just offered to spoil the series

Today Westworld showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan were on Reddit for an Ask Me Anything session and provided some interesting commentary on their show. Because there were thousands of questions and some buried answers, we picked out the highlights for you -- and speculated about their cryptic answers to others. (And also got really concerned about the validity of a potential spoiler video floating around all season.)

Nolan has a proposition for fans... and it's pretty scary

Did Nolan just offer to spoil the season and possibly every mystery ever for Westworld? HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO FEEL ABOUT THIS?!?!

BUT ALSO he could just link this to a certain classic internet video once it is upvoted enough.

Nolan already basically told us at South by Southwest that we can't trust anything he says ever on the platform: "We love to fuck with Reddit."

In any case, stay tuned as we frantically refresh the comments on his comments and keep you updated.

We may see more parks than just ShogunWorld

Nolan seemed to allude to the fact that he captured multiple parks for the season in different filming styles. "The new worlds required their own look," he replied to a user (emphasis all mine).

Responding to his own comment, Nolan added that they strapped a film camera to a drone and shared a clip. (Looks like Dolores and Teddy heading off together, right?)

Drone BTS #NotAHost #WestworldSeason2 A post shared by Kilter Films (@kilterfilms) on Apr 9, 2018 at 11:32am PDT

Season 2 will reference Steinbeck, Blake and a very meta children's book

That's all if and only if Nolan is to be taken as his word. So, you know, a *huge* caveat there, and yet I'm inclined to believe him. The children's book he mentions, We Are in a Book!, features a pair of self-aware animals who begin to notice that they're being watched by readers outside their own realm. Tarkovsky's Stalker deals with a "stalker," or guide, who can lead people through the Zone where the laws of reality do not exist. (Nolan has cited the film previously as an influence on Westworld.)

Ford was written with Anthony Hopkins in mind

Who else could Dr. Robert Ford ever be?

Season three's title *will* be revealed this season



A user asked if they planned out season names well in advance. In his response, Nolan hinted that the season three name will be hidden in the backend of season two. (Can you think of any early contenders?)

No, the writers are not influenced by our theories

Partly because that's not how they write, and partly because like many big budget productions (and unlike some longer TV shows), the whole season has already wrapped and locked before we even see episode one.

Lisa Joy also stressed that it's not about writing in twists, but that "the twists arise organically from what the characters in the show would experience."