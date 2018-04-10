Westworld's creators just executed the world's greatest Rickroll

HBO

Earlier Monday Jonathan Nolan, the co-creator of HBO's Westworld reboot, took part in a Reddit AMA about Season 2 of Westworld. He said something that inspired a fair amount of belly-aching and discussion.

Here's the post in full:

The TL;DR -- Jonathan Nolan said if that particular post on the AMA got more than 1,000 upvotes he would release a video outlining every major spoiler in the upcoming season of Westworld.

Of course Nolan's post got 1,000 plus upvotes. Of course. So we waited.

And waited.

Then this, a post from Jonathan with the words "All right guys. We left this in your hands. Some may feel this is a drastic step, but I, for one, love and trust this community. Here's the link."

For reference, this is the link: a YouTube video.

Yes... yes. Tell me more. Jonathan is doing stuff... things are happening. Then, 1:30...

Ah. I see. Very good. That's Evan Rachel Wood. Singing Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley. Yes, Jonathan Nolan has Rickrolled everyone on the Westworld subreddit.

After the Rickroll: a dog sitting at a piano for 20 minutes, which is actually pretty compelling viewing if you ask me, but not the SPOILER-FEST I was expecting.

You got me Jonathan Nolan. You got everyone.

Goddammit.

I deserve this. We all deserve this.