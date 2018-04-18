John P. Johnson/HBO

The showrunners of HBO's acclaimed series Westworld are keeping busy. Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan will adapt The Peripheral, a 2014 sci-fi thriller by William Gibson, as a drama for Amazon Studios, The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday.

Gibson's novel alternates between two timelines, one in the near future and one 70 years after that. It's centered on Flynne Fisher, who begins working security shifts inside a virtual world, and starts to interact with a high-powered London publicist, Wilf Netherton, from outside her timeline.

The Peripheral, my next novel, isn't set in the future. It's set in two of them. — William Gibson (@GreatDismal) August 22, 2012

Scott B. Smith, author of A Simple Plan and The Ruins, will write the script and serve as an executive producer. Smith was nominated for an Oscar for adapting A Simple Plan for the big screen in 1998.

Gibson is credited with coining the term "cyberspace" in his 1982 short story Burning Chrome, and later popularizing it in his 1984 novel Neuromancer.

No premiere date or casting information has yet been announced for The Peripheral.

The second season of Westworld premieres April 22. Our review is here.

