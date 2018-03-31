John P. Johnson/HBO

Much like the hosts themselves, several "Westworld"-related sites starting behaving poorly. Is this the budding ARG we've come to expect from HBO and the showrunners?? We know Delos is huge, but how deep does the rabbit hole really go? Seems like we're getting our first look.

Let's go over what we have so far, just in case.

Hidden trailer in the trailer

After watching Thursday's official full-length trailer for season two, Reddit users found a hidden code.

The code links to a new Delos Incorporated page titled "Freedom", and it looks like a fancy company trailer video, full of words and phrases like "bespoke", "better than real," and the forever classic "Life without limits" tagline we've all come to know. Click the link to see it on the Delos site, or watch here:

Discover Westworld is having a 'recall'

For now, the Westworld visitor site loads to an opaque black screen displaying this message:

Screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET

Over that message is possibly Logan (Ben Barnes) or young William (Jimmi Simpson) saying, "Your world was built for me. People like me, not for you." And Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) replying, "Then someone ought to burn it clean."

(Reddit users say it's the exchange from season one, episode nine, but I think it looks and sounds more like William. See? OK, try this one.)

In any case, clicking Recall on the page takes you to what, at first, looks like the normal Westworld visit page. Glitches quickly take over, though, and you get a look at some bits of the new trailer as well as some Aeden issues.

Then comes the fun part. IF you can get "past" the loop of the two talking, you get the real treasures.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET

And I couldn't get a shot of it, but one user shared this lovely, inspiring screenshot.

Delos is leaking

Like a sieve. Another Reddit user found Charlotte Hale's password in the code of the main Delos page,

If you head to the restricted section of the Delos Incorporated site you'll see a blue door modeled after the same one guests walk through onto the train to Westworld.

Once inside, there is a "room" full of blue dots.

Screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET

By my count, there are 16 dots. But the only dot currently unlocked is titled, "ABERNATHY.MP4." It doesn't dive into much, or even show more than a login screen, but the key takeaway here is that the short video ends with the phrase "Find Peter Abernathy" (Dolores' original father, in case you've forgotten).

Well, that's all I've found for now, have you seen more? I'll be back later with updates as often as I see them, so stay tuned!

This piece is being updated as fast as Aeden is disintegrating and the hosts are taking over. (Find cover. Stay safe.)