Want to book a vacation to "Westworld," the futuristic Old West theme park where the hosts are a little too real? Start packing soon. Star Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores, confirmed on Twitter Monday that the HBO show will return in the spring.

@evanrachelwood can you please tell us when westworld will be returning!? Im going crazy🙂 — Spotless Mind. (@Mystasiaboss) November 6, 2017

Fans were enthused to hear they wouldn't have to wait until fall, which was when the first season premiered, back in 2016.

Let’s gooooo, gotta un-cancel my HBO in the spring lol — Elliot Vargas (@VargasElliot_) November 7, 2017

But when someone tried to suggest Wood might have dropped some info HBO didn't want released, she linked to a ScreenRant story from July that revealed HBO had revealed its schedule way back then.

maybe u shouldnt say that, boo. Nothing was announced. — RAY SENNA (@RSraysenna) November 8, 2017

@HBO annonced this already back in July if I'm not mistaken. https://t.co/1hgZctRasP — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) November 8, 2017

No specific date was revealed. At least one fan tried to nudge Wood to get more specific, but even Westworld hosts have their limits.