Western Digital revamps its Raptor hard drives

Western Digital updated its high-end Raptor desktop hard drives at the show. The high-speed 10,000rpm drives now include a 150GB model with a 16MB cache, twice the respective amounts of the previous high-end model. It'll cost $300 and is available now from Western Digital's online store.



Because the fast 10,000rpm rotational speed has made Raptor's hard drives the gamer's storage device of choice, Western Digital is also acknowledging the demographic with the new Raptor X, which features the same specs as the updated 150GB, 16MB-cache Raptors but also has a more rugged-looking enclosure, complete with a see-through window over the platter. The Raptor X is a little more expensive than the generic model at $350. It will be for sale from Western Digital soon.