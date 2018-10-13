West Virginia is proud to be the nuclear wasteland where Fallout 76 takes place

Bethesda Softworks

If you thought West Virginia would be upset about being portrayed as a nuclear wasteland in Fallout 76, you'd be dead wrong.

On Thursday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Tourism Office announced a partnership with Bethesda Softworks (the studio behind the Fallout game franchise) to promote Fallout 76. Promotion will include advertising and touring opportunities, with more info being announced in the coming weeks.

Fallout 76 is a hotly anticipated game that's set to release on November 14. Like other games in the Fallout series, Fallout 76 takes place in a post-nuclear apocalypse. This time that wasteland is future West Virginia.

The West Virginia government is excited about their state's inclusion in the game. Governor Justice said in the press release that "It's finally time the rest of the world sees what a gem West Virginia is," adding, "For years, I've been saying we have it all: beautiful scenery, the best people you could ask for and more. And now, we get to share a piece of that with people all over the world through the unique lens of this video game."

Although West Virginia is basically destroyed in the game, there are a plenty of in-game references to the state. Fallout 76 shows off state landmarks like the Charleston State Capitol and the New River Gorge. There are also monsters from West Virginian folklore, like the Mothman and Flatwoods Monster.

And perhaps the biggest shout-out to West Virginia is that the official trailer for Fallout 76 is set to a remix of John Denver's song "Take Me Home, Country Roads" -- because how can you even think of West Virginia without that song playing in your head?