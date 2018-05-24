Welcome to Marvel Stadium, which is a real thing in real life

Manchester City FC

We truly live in a Marvel universe.

On Wednesday Walt Disney announced that from Sept. 1, Etihad Stadium (a Melbourne-based venue that's home to over five different Australian Football League teams, alongside soccer team Melbourne Victory) will be renamed "Marvel Stadium".

Oh my god.

The soon to be named Marvel Stadium is one of Australia's most recognisable stadiums. It has a capacity of over 55,000 and regularly plays host to some of the biggest sporting events in Australia, and the world. In November 2015, the UFC held UFC 193 at the then-Etihad stadium and broke all of its attendance records there, with a crowd of 56,214.

"Marvel is a powerhouse in the entertainment industry and one of the most recognised brand names in the world. It is a brand dedicated to audience experiences, which firmly aligns with our vision to create incredible experiences for fans," Melbourne Stadiums Limited CEO Michael Green said in a statement.

The stadium has gone through a number of names: the Telstra Dome, Colonial Stadium, Etihad Stadium. But man... Marvel Stadium. That kinda rules.

Perhaps the coolest part of this whole thing: Chris Hemworth, aka Thor, is a known supporter of the AFL team the Western Bulldogs and Marvel Stadium is their home ground.

Hemsworth will literally be able to watch his favourite sports team at Marvel Stadium.

We live in weird times.

