While everyone debates whether President Donald Trump should give up his ever-vandalized star or if the late, great Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher deserves a star of her own on the famous Hollywood's Walk of Fame along along Hollywood Boulevard, it looks like comedy singer Weird Al Yankovic will be getting a star all to himself.

Yankovic, who performs under the name of Weird Al, is best known for his Grammy award-winning records. His songs often parody famous songs by pop stars including Michael Jackson and Pharrell as he sings about everything from parrot drones to taking selfies at funerals.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, who are responsible for determining who gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, announced on Monday that Yankovic would be honored with a star dedicated in the category of Recording.

"Weird Al has single-handedly created an industry of parody! His fans have been waiting for this star for a very long time. We are excited to honor this very funny man on our world-famous Hollywood Walk of Fame," Ana Martinez, Producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, said in a statement.

The time has finally come… On Aug. 27 at 11:30 AM I’ll be getting my very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (6914 Hollywood Blvd., right across the street from the Chinese Theatre). The ceremony is FREE and open to the public, so come on down!! — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) August 13, 2018

Other celebrities who received a Walk of Fame star this year include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lynda Carter, Taraji P. Henson, RuPaul, Snoop Dogg, Shonda Rhimes, Simon Cowell, Jennifer Lawrence and Zoe Saldana.