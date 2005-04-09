Week in Missing Links

From befuddled "Star Wars" fiends to musk oxen and manicures, these are some of the below-the-radar stories from this week.



By Leslie Katz

The Siths won't be getting their revenge for a full seven weeks, but that hasn't stopped "Star Wars" fans from camping out in front of L.A.'s Grauman's Chinese Theater. Problem is, 20th Century Fox says "Star Wars: Episode III--Revenge of the Sith" will open at the ArcLight, a mile away. ...



By Scott Ard

Don't look now, but dust-collectors commemorating the marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are allegedly commanding top dollar. ...



By John Borland

Hitachi has a Schoolhouse Rock-inspired Flash cartoon explaining the latest advances in boosting hard drives' memory capacity. ...



By Alorie Gilbert

America Online co-founder Steve Case is plowing $500 million into the leisure and wellness industry with the launch of a new investment company called Revolution. ...



By Jonathan Skillings

If you want a $100 PC, you may have to move to the developing world. But don't call United Van Lines just yet--the low-cost computers with a social conscience are still a couple of years out. ...



By Jim Hu

The National Cable Show in San Francisco is a display of contrasts. ...