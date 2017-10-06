We toss around the Google Home Mini (The 3:59, Ep. 295)

Josh Miller/CNET

We're not sure how the Google Home Mini works, but we know it's adorable.

Since we devoted most of yesterday's show to the Pixel 2 phone and Pixel Buds headphones, we wanted to save some time for the new smart speakers: the Google Home Mini and Max. But ... we ended up just talking about the Google Home Mini, which we got our hands on.

It certainly looks better than the Amazon Echo Dot, which it's targeting, but Alfred had one deal breaker with the Home Mini.

The Google Home Mini is cute as a button (The 3:59, Ep. 295)

