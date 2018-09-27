CNET también está disponible en español.

We take the Apple Watch Series 4 for a spin (The 3:59, Ep. 464)

Special guest Scott Stein offers his impressions of the Watch after a week of wear.

On this podcast, we talk about:

  • Apple Watch Series 4. Special guest Scott Stein rolls in with his impressions after a week with the wearable.  

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Now playing: Watch this: We take the Apple Watch Series 4 for a spin (The 3:59,...
4:26


