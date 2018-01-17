CNET también está disponible en español.

We survived another CES: The best and weirdest things we saw (The 3:59, Ep. 339)

Another year, another CES down. We talk about our highlights and lowlights from the massive tech fest in Las Vegas.

CES 2018 is over. We're here to share our highlights and just ... weird things we saw.

On today's podcast, we talk about:

  • Our impressions from CES, the massive consumer electronics show in Las Vegas. Our highlights include a drone light show, while our lowlights include an Alexa-enabled toilet. 
  • What you can actually expect to see in your home coming out of this year's CES. 

We survived another CES: the best and weirdest things we saw (The 3:59, Ep. 339)

