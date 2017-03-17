We love you, Bender: Girt by CNET podcast 102

While you may be used to incredibly forced segues on Girt by CNET, we will do no such thing to connect the two featured interviews on this week's show.

First up, we speak with Tatjana TK from AutoDesk about a new 3D-modelling technology with some incredible uses, from historical conservationism to protecting tortoises from raven attacks. No, really.

Then, ahead of the "Adventure Time" live special that took place in Australia last weekend, we managed to nab some time with John DiMaggio, who you may know better as Jake the Dog (or Bender the Robot, Marcus Fenix or Aquaman).

Girt by CNET podcast 102

