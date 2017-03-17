We love you, Bender: Girt by CNET podcast 102

We've got two interviews for you on this week's podcast. First up is Autodesk technology whisperer Tatjana. Second on the show is "Adventure Time" star John DiMaggio.

Tech Culture
girt-by-cnet-logo-300x300.jpg

While you may be used to incredibly forced segues on Girt by CNET, we will do no such thing to connect the two featured interviews on this week's show.

First up, we speak with Tatjana TK from AutoDesk about a new 3D-modelling technology with some incredible uses, from historical conservationism to protecting tortoises from raven attacks. No, really.

Then, ahead of the "Adventure Time" live special that took place in Australia last weekend, we managed to nab some time with John DiMaggio, who you may know better as Jake the Dog (or Bender the Robot, Marcus Fenix or Aquaman).

Girt by CNET podcast 102

Subscribe to Girt by CNET

iTunes (MP3)
RSS (MP3)
Google Play
CNET RSS
Tune in Radio 
Sound Cloud 
Sticher

More stories

Up Next: Maddening: My showdown with Bing in NCAA bracket picks
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF