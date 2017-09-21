We grade the Apple Watch and iPhone 8 (The 3:59, Ep. 287)

The Apple Watch got upgraded with a cellular connection, but it's still got problems.

We brought on reviewer Scott Stein for today's podcast to discuss his appraisal of the new Apple Watch Series 3, which he said suffered from limited battery life and isn't as free from an iPhone as some may have hoped.

Plus, we talk about the new augmented reality apps using Apple's ARKit platform available with iOS 11.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

