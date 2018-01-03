We can tell someone's ill by looking at them, scientists say

Getty Images

Coughs and sneezes spread diseases, but before things even get that far scientists have found we can tell when someone is sick at a glance.

A new study published by the Royal Society observed that humans can spot signs of illness just from a brief glimpse of someone's face, even just hours after they're infected.

Scientists injected people with E.coli bacteria to bring on flu-like symptoms, then showed a picture of the subject to 62 study participants for a couple of seconds. 70 per cent of the time they were able to spot who was healthy.

Participants identified subtle facial cues in unwell people including pale lips and skin, a swollen face or drooping mouth, hanging eyelids and redder eyes.

However scientists suggest a larger study would be helpful, according to the Guardian.