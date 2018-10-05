On this podcast, we talk about:
- Everything Microsoft announced at its Surface launch event.
- The Surface headphones.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
We break down Microsoft's new Surface laptop, headphones (The 3:59, Ep. 468)
