Waze lets you order up a Dunkin' Donuts binge

Getty Images

Google's Waze navigation helper wants to be your donut concierge too.

The navigation app is working with fast-food chain Dunkin' Donuts to allow preorders that you can pick up along your drive, as of Tuesday, according to a report by the Associated Press. Google didn't immediately respond to a message seeking details.

Since being acquired by Alphabet's Google in 2013, the crowdsourced navigation app has added features like advertising that nudge drivers to stop by nearby businesses and Uber-like ridesharing in select cities. The new partnership with Dunkin' Donuts is the first time Waze has let users order ahead, but the concept could expand to other restaurants as well as different services, like parking garage reservations or pharmacy pickups.

To take advantage of the Waze preordering, you'll need to be pretty dedicated to your Dunkin' Donuts to start with. You'll need the Dunkin' Donuts app installed on your phone, even though the app won't actually open when you preorder through Waze, and you'll need to register with Dunkin's customer loyalty program.