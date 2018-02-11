If you don't have the time to keep up with the 2018 Winter Olympics, don't worry. Amazon has updated Alexa to be your Olympic helper.

Here are four ways Alexa can help you stay up-to-date with everything happening in Pyeongchang for the next few weeks.

Ask about events for the day

If you want to get down to brass tacks and know everything that is happening for the day, just say, "Alexa, what Olympic events are today?" It will tell you all the events that are happening and the local times that they'll air.

To get more specific, you can ask when the next event for a specific sport is. For instance, you can say, "Alexa, when is curling?" The problem, however, is that asking for a specific sport will only tell you when the next medal event is, not trials or round robin events.

You can also ask when a country's next appearance for a specific sport is. Say something like, "Alexa, when does USA's hockey team play next?" It will give you results for both the women's and men's teams.

Get medal results

Alexa will be able to give you results and medal counts for events and countries. You can say things like:

"Alexa, did Shaun White win?"

"Alexa, who won gold today?"

"Alexa, who's leading the gold medal count?"

"Alexa, how many medals does Canada have?"

"Alexa, what happened in the Olympics today?"

"Alexa, how many medals does Lindsey Vonn have?"

Keep in mind that you won't always get a result, especially if the games for a specific sport are still in progress. For example, asking how many medals Shaun White has this year doesn't yield a result. Asking, "Alexa, who won gold today?" and, "Alexa, who's leading the gold medal count?" will just tell you when the first medal event takes place.

Also, it's important to note that Alexa may not be able to tell you much about lesser-known athletes.

Add Olympic updates to your Flash Briefing

If you'd like to add Olympic updates to your morning news, there are a few Flash Briefing skills you can add.

The ESPN Flash Briefing skill will give you succinct updates about the Winter Games, but the skill will also include other sports updates, if that's your thing. To get Olympic updates alone, enable the Olympic Channel skill.

Then, to start your Flash Briefing in the morning, either create a routine or say, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?"

Play Olympic trivia

Finally, brush up on your Olympic trivia with a few different trivia skills. The 2018 Winter Olympics Trivia skill will put your general Winter Olympics knowledge to the test. But you can also learn about individual sports with skills like Curling Facts, Curling Coach and Figure Skating Facts.