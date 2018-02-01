CNET también está disponible en español.

Waymo v. Uber lawsuit potential witness list includes big names

Among the people listed are Google co-founder Larry Page and ex-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.

The potential witness list for the Waymo v. Uber lawsuit was released Tuesday, and it includes some big names.

The list of potential witnesses in the Waymo v. Uber lawsuit includes some big names. 

Among them are Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, former Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski and former head of legal at Uber Salle Yoo. 

Waymo, a self-driving car company owned by Google parent Alphabet, sued Uber back in February of last year alleging the company stole trade secrets involving self-driving cars. Waymo claims that Levandowski  stole 14,000 "highly confidential" files to develop Uber's technology. Uber has called the claim "baseless."  

Jury selection for the trial is scheduled for Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco.

