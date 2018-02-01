Waymo v. Uber lawsuit potential witness list includes big names

The potential witness list for the Waymo v. Uber lawsuit was released Tuesday, and it includes some big names.

Getty Images

Among them are Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, former Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski and former head of legal at Uber Salle Yoo.

Waymo, a self-driving car company owned by Google parent Alphabet, sued Uber back in February of last year alleging the company stole trade secrets involving self-driving cars. Waymo claims that Levandowski stole 14,000 "highly confidential" files to develop Uber's technology. Uber has called the claim "baseless."

Jury selection for the trial is scheduled for Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco.

