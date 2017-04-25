Larry Page's Kitty Hawk company has a new flying car!

If your lifelong dream is to hop into your car and take to the skies, this is the video for you.

OK, the "car" is more like a one-person-sized drone with pontoon landers for water, and the skies in the video are exclusively above lakes, but it's a start.

The craft is made by Kitty Hawk, a company backed in part by Larry Page, co-founder of Google. Here's its description:

"The Kitty Hawk Flyer is a new, all-electric aircraft. It is safe, tested and legal to operate in the United States in uncongested areas under the Ultralight category of FAA regulations. We've designed our first version specifically to fly over water. You don't need a pilot's license and you'll learn to fly it in minutes."

The FAQ says pricing has yet to be determined, but the craft is schedule to go on sale by the end of 2017.