Watch this scary aborted jet landing in the wind

When you're inside a plane and sitting in a window seat, you know when the plane is pointing sideways.

This is what happened to a plane approaching the UK's Leeds-Bradford airport on Monday.

As video posted to YouTube shows, the EasyJet flight approached with its nose at 45 degrees to the runway.

Its rear wheels touched the ground for a moment, and then, well, it looks like there wasn't much runway left.

So the plane took off again.

For those who are pilots or aficionados of these things, this must seem normal. Ordinary, even.

Indeed, an EasyJet spokesman told me: "EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY7346 from Geneva to Leeds Bradford airport on 26th December performed a routine 'go around' on landing due to the windy conditions."

Not everyone is used to such routines, however. Indeed, figures from a couple of years ago showed that 63 percent of Americans didn't travel at all in the previous year. Some estimate that Americans on average take less than one plane trip a year.

For many people, such supposedly routine go arounds just aren't routine. They wonder why the plane seemed to touch down and took off again.

"EasyJet's pilots are highly trained in order to perform 'go arounds' as a precaution and in line with our procedures," the Easyjet spokesman told me. "At no point was the safety of the passengers on board compromised."

One can only hope that the captain reassured the passengers that everything was well.