CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Watch this live bear cam now, because you need something good in the world

Technology, meet nature.

No politics. No data breaches. No children separated from their parents. No tech-enabled hatred. Just bears, frolicking in a stream. Enjoying the water. Occasionally tearing a salmon to shreds.

Delightful.

(If you don't see any bears, just wait -- they've gotta move the camera every so often to follow them.)

Next Article: How What3words pinpoints every spot on Earth for better navigation