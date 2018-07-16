It looks like something badly CGI'd into a disaster movie, but it's real: an 11 million ton iceberg, slowly moving toward a village, threatening to destroy everything in its path.
Just look at this thing.
A massive section of the iceberg falls off at around 30 seconds in, which gives you a sense of the scale here. If the iceberg becomes destabilised, and a larger chunk is broken off, it could create a tsunami, which could potentially destroy the town of Innaarsuit. This sped up GIF does a good job of illustrating the iceberg's movement.
Thirty-three people have already been removed from Innaarsuit, according to the Washington Post, but 169 residents remain. The situation is precarious: Icebergs like this tend to break apart, which would be disastrous for Innaarsuit. The best possible scenario: a kind wind dislodges the iceberg from its current spot and it floats away from the the village.
Fight the Power: Take a look at who's transforming the way we think about energy.
'Hello, humans': Google's Duplex could make Assistant the most lifelike AI yet.
Discuss: Watch this gigantic, terrifying iceberg slowly move toward a tiny Greenland village
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.