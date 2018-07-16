Watch this gigantic, terrifying iceberg slowly move toward a tiny Greenland village

It looks like something badly CGI'd into a disaster movie, but it's real: an 11 million ton iceberg, slowly moving toward a village, threatening to destroy everything in its path.

Just look at this thing.

A massive section of the iceberg falls off at around 30 seconds in, which gives you a sense of the scale here. If the iceberg becomes destabilised, and a larger chunk is broken off, it could create a tsunami, which could potentially destroy the town of Innaarsuit. This sped up GIF does a good job of illustrating the iceberg's movement.

Thirty-three people have already been removed from Innaarsuit, according to the Washington Post, but 169 residents remain. The situation is precarious: Icebergs like this tend to break apart, which would be disastrous for Innaarsuit. The best possible scenario: a kind wind dislodges the iceberg from its current spot and it floats away from the the village.

